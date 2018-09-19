XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

LON XPS opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in pensions actuarial, consulting, and administration businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to the trustees or sponsoring employers; administers, advises, and acts as investment consultant; and provides, operates, and administers small self-administered schemes and self-invested personal pensions for small groups of members or individual members.

