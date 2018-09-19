XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

LON XPS opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in pensions actuarial, consulting, and administration businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to the trustees or sponsoring employers; administers, advises, and acts as investment consultant; and provides, operates, and administers small self-administered schemes and self-invested personal pensions for small groups of members or individual members.

