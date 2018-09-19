Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XERS. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

XERS stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Palmetto Partners, Ltd. acquired 150,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 750,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

