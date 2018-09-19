Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,933 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $220.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $126.96 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

