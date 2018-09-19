Workiva (WK) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WK. TheStreet lowered Workiva from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Workiva to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 million. equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 114.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

