Workday Inc (WDAY) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 1.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,090,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,772,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,682,000 after acquiring an additional 220,640 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 392,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $50,013,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $479,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 532,371 shares of company stock worth $69,591,600. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.13 and a beta of 2.02. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

