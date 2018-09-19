Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,106 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

