WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $15.85 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,455 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,603,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,976,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,993 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6,435.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,910,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,074 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,236,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,155 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 155,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.45. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.