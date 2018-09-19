Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Takes $11.65 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 349,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,000. Synchrony Financial makes up 6.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,459. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

