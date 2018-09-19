Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stake Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of WSM opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,594 shares of company stock worth $3,257,183 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.