William M. Moore Acquires 10,000 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) Stock

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Chairman William M. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. IRIDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 million. equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 387,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

