William Lyon Homes (WLH) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of William Lyon Homes worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 23.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 135.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:WLH opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $706.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

