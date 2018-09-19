William F. Doyle Purchases 1,800 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Director William F. Doyle purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NERV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 220,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.61. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 213,583 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,246,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 697,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.