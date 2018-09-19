Wild Beast Block (WBB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,672.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $8,672.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00845766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

