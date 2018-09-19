Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,960 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,990,000 after purchasing an additional 899,399 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Home Depot by 153.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,673,000 after purchasing an additional 643,600 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after purchasing an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,579. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

