White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE WTM traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $961.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -111.59 and a beta of 0.37. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $786.23 and a 1 year high of $980.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 147.61%. sell-side analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

