Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to announce $998.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $957.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wellington Shields reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 18,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total value of $2,039,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,662,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $355,014.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

WAB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $105.36. 60,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,531. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

