Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd alerts:

Shares of GDO opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and then to liquidate and distribute substantially all of the Fund’s net assets to stockholders. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.