Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,703,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 209,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

