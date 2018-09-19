Wells Fargo & Co Increases NorthWestern (NWE) Price Target to $61.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NWE. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “$58.28” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:NWE opened at $60.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.13. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.84%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

