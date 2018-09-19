WellCare Health Plans Target of Unusually High Options Trading (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,140 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 784% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

WCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.76.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG stock opened at $306.17 on Wednesday. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $162.25 and a fifty-two week high of $315.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.