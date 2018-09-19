Weir Group PLC (WEIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,287.50 ($29.80).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEIR. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.56) to GBX 2,675 ($34.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.61) to GBX 2,600 ($33.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.96) to GBX 2,700 ($35.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,678.50 ($21.86) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,696 ($22.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,326 ($30.30).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)). Weir Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 15.75 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In other news, insider JIm McDonald bought 500 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,895 ($12,889.15).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

