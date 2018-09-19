Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vital Therapies (VTL)

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ: VTL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/12/2018 – Vital Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They wrote, “: We are downgrading our rating on VTL shares from and establishing a new PT of $0.50 from $18. We had believed learnings from a post-hoc analysis of the VTL-208 Phase 2 study that were incorporated into the VTL-308 trial design could bias the outcome in a positive way. VTL has provided no specific details of the VTL-308 results, but disclosure that the trial failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints and that development would cease is adequately informative. The company also announced that it would pursue strategic options, which we suppose could include a merger with a company seeking a U.S. public listing.””

9/12/2018 – Vital Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Vital Therapies was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/12/2018 – Vital Therapies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2018 – Vital Therapies was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “: We reiterate the Overweight rating and $18 PT for VTL stock. We believe ELAD could be an important treatment for severe alcoholic hepatitis (sAH) and view forthcoming release of top-line data from the VTL-308 trial as a major stock-moving event. We view the release as a binary event but acknowledge that there may be some possibility for equivocal results to emerge. Any outcome other than unequivocally positive data will not be positive for the stock, in our opinion.””

9/6/2018 – Vital Therapies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2018 – Vital Therapies is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We are initiating research coverage of VTL stock with an Overweight rating and $18 PT. We believe the ongoing VTL-308 Phase 3 trial of the extracorporeal liver assist device (ELAD) in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis (sAH) has been de-risked through incorporation of learnings from the previous VTI-208 trial. If approved, we believe commercialization requirements are of a scale that VTL could undertake without a partner, at least domestically. Pricing commensurate with the unmet medical need and clinical sequelae of untreated sAH could create significant shareholder value, in our opinion.””

8/16/2018 – Vital Therapies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2018 – Vital Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/9/2018 – Vital Therapies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They wrote, “Q2 earnings call revolved around the upcoming topline data from its VTL-308 trial in severe alcoholic hepatitis (sAH). The data set is expected to be locked soon and topline data will be press released in the back half of September, with a conference call to follow. We see the announcement as a binary event. Although the insights discussed during May’s R&D Day left us with a better understanding of how ELAD should work, we remain cautious. With VTL-308 targeting patients who fit specific enrollment criteria that seems more likely to show a survival benefit, we see the likelihood of positive data as better than even, but nowhere near a shoo-in (perhaps 65-35).””

8/6/2018 – Vital Therapies was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NASDAQ:VTL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 19,635,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.16. Vital Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Therapies news, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of Vital Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 11,382,277 shares of Vital Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $4,097,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,833,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,645 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vital Therapies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Therapies by 50.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vital Therapies by 1,093.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

