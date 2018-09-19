Weatherford International (WFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Weatherford International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Weatherford International stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.42. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,641.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

