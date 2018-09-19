WealthTrust Fairport LLC Takes $14.83 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 1.4% of WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,257,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 26,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,539. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

