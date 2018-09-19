WealthTrust Fairport LLC Buys 11,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.8% of WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthTrust Fairport LLC owned about 1.46% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $59,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,098.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,319. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

