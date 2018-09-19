WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 237.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,808. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value.

