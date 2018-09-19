WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 219,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 61,718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. 15,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,418. Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $39.93.

