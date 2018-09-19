WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 7,282 Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 683.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

BATS:LEAD remained flat at $$34.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,021 shares of the company were exchanged. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

