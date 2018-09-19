WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (WBIB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIB remained flat at $$24.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272. WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

