Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 6.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Becton Dickinson and worth $109,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,741. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

