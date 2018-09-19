Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $1.33 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $120.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. 19,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,017. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

