Waterstone Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 37,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,130. The firm has a market cap of $495.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, insider Eric J. Egenhoefer sold 14,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,734 shares of company stock worth $862,555. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

