Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 115.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,916,000 after buying an additional 602,814 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,918.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 522,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,481,000 after purchasing an additional 496,850 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,560,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,609,000 after purchasing an additional 467,951 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,260,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,508 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock worth $3,063,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. TD Securities upped their price target on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.