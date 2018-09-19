Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.45.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

