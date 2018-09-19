Walmart Inc (WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 531,360 Shares

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 531,360 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $50,601,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $318,758,998.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $58,152,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $121,468,341.78.

On Monday, August 20th, S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80.

NYSE WMT opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 836.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $265,661,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 1,797,403 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

