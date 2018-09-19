Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $29.43 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,764 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Carnival worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,059 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,999,000 after acquiring an additional 62,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,894,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,888,000 after acquiring an additional 262,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCL shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

