Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Caleres Inc (CAL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Caleres worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,935,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 6.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 540,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Caleres by 127.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $765,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,126,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,900 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Caleres had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $706.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.