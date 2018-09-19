Vulcan Materials (VMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sustained growth in private as well as public construction activity bodes well for Vulcan Materials. Strong aggregate reserve position, pricing power, divestiture of non-strategic operations and systematic inorganic strategy for expansion are also encouraging. Notably, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company is susceptible to unfavorable weather conditions, as most of its products are used outdoors in the public or private construction industry. Also, the company is experiencing higher diesel and liquid asphalt prices. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have moved down over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the stock.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 86,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,675. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 45.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 51,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,668,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

