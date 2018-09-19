Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 976.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518,049 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $361,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $416,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $78,264.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.14. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

