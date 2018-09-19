Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,136 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 866,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 60,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

