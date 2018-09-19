Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 3,595 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,303,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,813,000 after acquiring an additional 425,173 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,401,000 after purchasing an additional 255,240 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,863,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,076,000 after purchasing an additional 84,418 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,987,000 after purchasing an additional 711,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,506,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dollar General from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

DG stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $112.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

