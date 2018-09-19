Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

