Vodafone Group (VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 4th. HSBC set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 280 ($3.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.27 ($3.06).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 168.92 ($2.20) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.12).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £10,594.12 ($13,799.82). Also, insider Vittorio Colao sold 955,749 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.37), for a total value of £1,739,463.18 ($2,265,811.10). Insiders bought 236,564 shares of company stock worth $39,189,442 in the last ninety days.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

