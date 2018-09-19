VMware, Inc. (VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. VMware posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of VMW opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $576,448.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,959 shares in the company, valued at $16,468,065.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,518 shares of company stock worth $20,027,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of VMware by 7.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,794 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 13.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

