Vital Therapies (VTL) Trading Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 233,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,227,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Specifically, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 11,382,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $4,097,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,833,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Therapies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.16.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Therapies by 1,093.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Therapies by 50.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL)

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.