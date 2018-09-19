Virtusa (VRTU) versus Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Critical Contrast

Virtusa (NASDAQ: SNCR) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Virtusa alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Virtusa and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 2 4 1 2.86 Synchronoss Technologies 3 2 0 0 1.40

Virtusa presently has a consensus target price of $62.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.37%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Virtusa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Virtusa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa -0.80% 7.38% 3.58% Synchronoss Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Virtusa has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtusa and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.02 billion 1.63 $1.25 million $0.89 62.79 Synchronoss Technologies $476.67 million 0.50 $19.58 million N/A N/A

Synchronoss Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virtusa.

Summary

Virtusa beats Synchronoss Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application outsourcing services comprising application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.