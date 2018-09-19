Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Given a $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Laidlaw lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of VKTX opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.86. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 681.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,552,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 696,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

