Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $945,000 in Wayfair Inc (W)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE W opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $408,086.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,646,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $14,953,422.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 458,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,790,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,143 shares of company stock worth $50,963,117 in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

