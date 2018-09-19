Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,116 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

