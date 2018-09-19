Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Vident International Equity Fund (NASDAQ:VIDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th.

Vident International Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VIDI stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Vident International Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

